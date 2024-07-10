GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Former Speaker deposes in wealth case against minister

Published - July 10, 2024 07:01 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI:

The Hindu Bureau

Former Speaker P. Dhanapal deposed before a court here on Wednesday in the disproportionate assets case against Minister for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Anita R. Radhakrishnan.

 The District Principal Sessions Court here is hearing the disproportionate assets case against Mr. Radhakrishnan, who has been accused along with his wife, sons and brothers of amassing wealth to the tune of ₹2.26 crore when he was the Minister for Housing between 2001 and 2006.

 When the case came-up for hearing on Wednesday, Mr. Dhanapal, who gave his assent in 2011 for registration of disproportionate assets case against Mr. Radhakrishnan, deposed before District Principal Sessions Court K. Ayyappan.

 After a two-hour-long deposition, Mr. Dhanapal left the court premises. The case was adjourned to July 24.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.