Madurai

Former Sivakasi MLA dead

Former AIADMK MLA, V. Balakrishnan, passed away here on Saturday. He was 80.

He represented Sivakasi Assembly constituency between 1980 and 1984.

“He was the former party organising secretary and Virudhunagar district secretary,” said Minister for Diary Development, K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji. Balakrishnan who was admitted to a private hospital died due to heart attack.

He is survived by his wife, Dhanalakshmi.

