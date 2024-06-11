ADVERTISEMENT

Former Rural Welfare Officer sentenced to seven-year RI

Published - June 11, 2024 11:26 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Special Court for Trial of Cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act in Madurai sentenced former Rural Welfare Officer S. Poongothai to seven-year rigorous imprisonment for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹1,500 to process an application under E.V.R Maniammaiyar Ninaivu Marriage Assistance Scheme for daughters of poor widows.

Special Court Judge R. Barathiraja also imposed a fine of ₹2,000 on Poongothai. The complainant, C. Kathammal from Kambur village near Melur, had submitted the application with Kottampatti panchayat union seeking the assistance of ₹25,000 and four grams of gold under the scheme for her daughter’s marriage.

However, to process the application, the then Rural Welfare Officer of the panchayat union Poongothai demanded a bribe of ₹1,500. Based on a complaint lodged by Ms. Kathammal, the sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption laid a trap and caught the officer while receiving the bribe amount in 2014.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US