Former registrar booked following woman Principal’s complaint

Following the complaint of a woman Principal of an educational institution in Madurai, Tirumangalam All Women Police have registered a case against a former registrar of Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, the principal was misappropriately dealt by the former registrar. Over call and messaging, he behaved inappropriately, the Principal has complained.

As the complainant reprimanded him and raised a complaint with senior officials, the police said, the registrar was suspended.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the suspension, it was said that the registrar, to express his outrage over her complaint, was allegedly found to be disturbing her and threatening her through different persons and by himself.

Acting on the complaint of the Principal, police have registered the former registrar under Sections 354 (Whoever assaults or uses criminal force to any woman, intending to outrage or knowing it to be likely that he will thereby outrage her modesty) and 506 (1) (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 65 (tampering with computer source documents) and 66 (computer related offences) of the Information technology Act 2000.

Police said the case is under investigation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.