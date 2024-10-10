GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Former president, vice-presidents of Mudukkankulam panchayat booked for misappropriation of funds

They had paid salary to an overhead tank operator even when he was working abroad for 16 months in 2015-16

Published - October 10, 2024 03:24 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau

Five persons, including the former president, vice-presidents and panchayat secretary of Mudukkankulam panchayat in Kariyapatti have been booked under Prevention of Corruption Act for having paid salary to an Overhead Tank Operator, P. Raja, for 16 months even when he was employed abroad in 2015 to 2016.

Virudhunagar unit of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption has booked former Panchayat president K. Karpagavalli, former vice-presidents M. Manakathal and P. Lakshmi (died since), former panchayat secretary V. Thangapandian and OHT operator, Raja.

They were charged for paying salary through cheques signed by the panchayat president and vice-president, violating the principle of “no work, no pay” applicable to the OHT Operator.

Raja was appointed as the OHT operator in the regular sanctioned post on consolidated pay basis with effect from January 1, 2001. Though Raja had left for United Arab Emirates without prior permission from the authority concerned and worked there as an air-conditioner mechanic between May 2015 and September 2016, the panchayat authorities continued to pay him monthly salary.

He was paid ₹40,920 as salary for 16 months. Karpagavalli has been charged of making the salary payment to the pump operator with an intention to obtain monetary benefit through an illegal manner by colluding with other accused.

The accused have been booked for falsification of records, forgery and misappropriation of public fund.

