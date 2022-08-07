Former policeman booked for extortion

August 07, 2022 20:23 IST

Kottampatti police have booked a dismissed police personnel, M. Rajaprabhu, on charges of extortion of money at knifepoint.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The police said that the 2013-batch constable, who was removed from service in 2021, had flashed a knife at P. Kittu of Manapatti and threatened him with dire consequences demanding money.

The police said that the accused also harassed a woman. Based on their complaint the police have booked him for extortion, criminal initimidation, using abusive language and for harassing a woman.

Meanwhile, in another case, the Usilampatti town police are on the lookout for a boy and a two women suspects, who had stolen 11 sovereigns of gold from a woman passenger, M. Rajameenakshi (35) of Kottur in Theni district, while travelling in a bus between Checkanoorani and Usilampatti.