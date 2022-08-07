Former policeman booked for extortion
Kottampatti police have booked a dismissed police personnel, M. Rajaprabhu, on charges of extortion of money at knifepoint.
The police said that the 2013-batch constable, who was removed from service in 2021, had flashed a knife at P. Kittu of Manapatti and threatened him with dire consequences demanding money.
The police said that the accused also harassed a woman. Based on their complaint the police have booked him for extortion, criminal initimidation, using abusive language and for harassing a woman.
Meanwhile, in another case, the Usilampatti town police are on the lookout for a boy and a two women suspects, who had stolen 11 sovereigns of gold from a woman passenger, M. Rajameenakshi (35) of Kottur in Theni district, while travelling in a bus between Checkanoorani and Usilampatti.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.