Madurai

Former policeman booked for extortion

Kottampatti police have booked a dismissed police personnel, M. Rajaprabhu, on charges of extortion of money at knifepoint.

The police said that the 2013-batch constable, who was removed from service in 2021, had flashed a knife at P. Kittu of Manapatti and threatened him with dire consequences demanding money.

The police said that the accused also harassed a woman. Based on their complaint the police have booked him for extortion, criminal initimidation, using abusive language and for harassing a woman.

Meanwhile, in another case, the Usilampatti town police are on the lookout for a boy and a two women suspects, who had stolen 11 sovereigns of gold from a woman passenger, M. Rajameenakshi (35) of Kottur in Theni district, while travelling in a bus between Checkanoorani and Usilampatti.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 7, 2022 8:28:11 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/former-policeman-booked-for-extortion/article65742065.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY ON SPORTSTAR