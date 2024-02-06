GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Former police officer convicted in graft case

February 06, 2024 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Special Court for trial of cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act in Madurai on Monday sentenced the then Inspector of Police of T. Kallupatti police station Pathamuthu to five year imprisonment for accepting a bribe amount of ₹3,000 in 2015.

Special Court Judge R. Barathiraja sentenced Pathamuthu to five year imprisonment.

In January 2014, two vehicles went missing under Villur police station limits. The vehicles were recovered in September 2014. A court order was obtained in December 2014 allowing the owner of one of the vehicles to take possession of the vehicle from the police.

When the complainant approached the police seeking the release of the vehicle, the then Inspector of Police Pathamuthu demanded ₹3,000 as bribe.

Based on a complaint, the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption sleuths laid a trap and arrested Pathamuthu after he accepted the money.

