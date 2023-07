July 25, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Former Additional Superintendent of Police N.K. Stanley Jones has won the silver medal in the 50-metre rifle open sight shooting in the Senior Masters Category (60 to 70 years) in the 48th Tamil Nadu Shooting Championship Competition held in Madurai recently. As the DSP, Valliyoor Sub-Division, he won the President’s Police Medal for his meticulous handling of Idinthakarai-based anti-Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project agitation.