Former panchayat president murdered

August 22, 2022 19:48 IST

KOVILPATTI

A former village panchayat president was murdered near here on Monday.

The police said the former president of Therkku Thittankulam village panchayat Ponraj, 63, was hacked to death by an unidentified armed gang when he went to his farm near Therkku Thittankulam Colony.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Kovilpatti, Venkatesan and Inspector of Kovilpatti East Police Station Sujith Anand visited the spot.

Based on a complaint from Ponnuthaai, wife of Ponraj and president of Therkku Thittankulam panchayat, the Kovilpatti East police have registered a case.

