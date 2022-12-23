Former MP’s house attack: 3 DMK councillors, 8 others booked

December 23, 2022 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST

THOOTHUKUDI

The police have registered a case against 13 persons including three DMK councillors of Thoothukudi Corporation in connection with the attack unleashed on the house of former Rajya Sabha MP and BJP’s state vice-president Sasikala Pushpa on Thursday.

Tension gripped P and T Colony near Third Mile here on Thursday after a gang attacked the house of Ms. Sasikala Pushpa and damaged her car parked in front of the house. No one was injured in the attack as she had gone to Nagercoil to attend a party meeting.

Following complaint from BJP’s Thoothukudi district campaign wing secretary Rathnaraj alias Kani, the SIPCOT police started investigating the incident and registered a case against DMK councillors Ramakrishnan, Esakki Raja and another councillor whose name has not been mentioned in the First Information Report under Sections 147, 294 b, 427, 448 and 506 (1). While the police have picked up Ramakrishnan, the hunt is on to nab others.

Since Ms. Sasikala Pushpa had reportedly made caustic remarks against Social Welfare Minister P. Geetha Jeevan in the BJP’s Christmas celebrations organised in Thoothukudi on Wednesday night, her house was attacked in retaliation, the police suspect. The Thoothukudi North police have registered a case against Ms. Sasikala Pushpa also based on the complaint from DMK’s Thoothukudi North District youth wing secretary Srinivasan under Sections 504, 505 (2) and 506 (1) of Indian Penal Code.

Meanwhile, 142 BJP cadre, who took out a procession from their party office in Kurinji Nagar here to lay siege to the house of Ms. Geetha in Polepettai in protest against the attack on the house of Ms. Sasikala Pushpa, were arrested on Friday. After holding discussion with party’s state general secretary Pon Balaganapathi about the incident at the party office in Kurinji Nagar, the party cadre started the procession towards the residence of Ms. Geetha at Polepettai.

As they reached the Ettaiyapuram Road, the police arrested 77 persons including Mr. Pon Balaganapathi even as a few more managed to cross the barricades to further move towards the residence of the minister to trigger tension.

Following a chase, the police intercepted them at Polepettai and unfurled a banner that read that the police would be forced to fire teargas at the unlawfully assembled protestors.

Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan who warned the protestors through the public address system, asked them to disperse as the police were taking action against those who vandalized the house of the former MP. When the BJP cadres chose to ignore the warning, the police arrested 65 persons to take the total number of BJP protestor detained by the police to 142.

When the police took the second batch of arrested protestors to a marriage hall near Old Bus Stand while the first batch had been kept in a marriage hall at State Bank Colony, the first batch of protestors blocked the vehicular traffic on the State Bank Colony Main Road demanding the lodging of all the arrested protestors in one particular marriage hall. However, they were pacified and taken to a marriage hall at VMS Nagar.

The arrested protestors were released at 8.10 p.m.