September 27, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST

Former Lok Sabha member R. Gnanagurusamy (76), suffered serious injuries when a bison attacked him near Periyakulam in Theni district on Wednesday.

According to police sources, Mr. Ganagurusamy, who had represented the Periyakulam Parliamentary seat on Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam between 1996 and 1998, had gone to his farm in the morning, when the wild animal charged at him. He suffered fracture on his leg and was admitted to a private hospital.