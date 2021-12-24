Former MLA’s plea placed before Special Bench

24 December 2021 18:03 IST

MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has directed the High Court Registry to place the anticipatory bail petition filed by former Dindigul MLA and CPI (M) leader K. Balabharathi before the Special Bench for cases related to sitting and former MLAs and MPs.

Justice G. Ilangovan directed that the matter be placed before the Special Bench in the Principal Seat in Chennai. Ms. Balabharathi and five others sought anticipatory bail after they were booked based on a complaint lodged by an advocate.

Advertising

Advertising

Members of the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) staged a demonstration in front of Dindigul District Court complex on December 6 condemning the grant of bail to a college correspondent who was accused of sexually assaulting some students.

Under these circumstances, at about 11 a.m. on that day, the advocate Devendran accompanied his client to the court. It was said that the advocate’s client questioned the demonstrators on the inaction on a grievance petition she submitted to the AIDWA members.

It was alleged that the AIDWA members questioned her and accused the advocate of instigating his client. It was said that they had verbally abused Mr. Devendran and also tried to attack him. The petitioners denied the allegations levelled against them and said that a false complaint was lodged against them.

They said while they were agitating, the complainant used certain unwanted words against them. The advocate had defamed the association, they said. Annoyed by this, the AIDWA members raised slogans against the advocate, the petitioners said.