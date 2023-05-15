May 15, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST

Former AIADMK MLA, M. S. R. Rajavarman on Monday surrendered before a judicial magistrate court in connection with a case registered against him for kidnapping and extortion charges.

Additional Mahila Court judge D. Thirunavukkarasu, who holds additional charge of JM-II, directed him to appear before Srivilliputtur Town police at 10.30 a.m. every day till further order.

Based on a complaint from one Ravichandran, the Srivilliputtur Town police had registered a case of cheating against the former Sattur MLA and five others, including the then Deputy Superintendent of Police, Rajendran.

Rajavarman had got anticipatory bail from Madras High Court and surrendered before the JM court.

Rajavarman was accused for having kidnapped the complainant, with whom he had a business partnership, and forced him to sign some papers.