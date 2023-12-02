ADVERTISEMENT

Former MLA passes away in Madurai

December 02, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Former Congress MLA A. Deivanayagam.

A. Deivanayagam (88), a three-time MLA from Madurai Central Constituency, passed away in Madurai on Saturday. He was elected to the Legislative Assembly in 1984 and 1991 in the Indian National Congress ticket and in 1996 he won as Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) candidate.

He was Madurai District Congress Committee president and a staunch supporter of the late leader G.K. Moopanar, who founded the TMC after parting ways with the INC.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswamy condoled the death of the former MLA on X (Twitter).

For some time, Deivanayagam was unwell and the end came at around 7 a.m. The last rites were performed in Madurai in the evening, the family members said. Leaders from many parties paid their tributes and recalled their association in the past with Deivanayagam.

