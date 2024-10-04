GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Former MLA passes away in Cumbum

Updated - October 04, 2024 06:55 pm IST - THENI

The Hindu Bureau
O.R. Ramachandran, former Tamil Manila Congress MLA, who died at Cumbum in Theni district, Tamil Nadu, on Friday.

O.R. Ramachandran, former Tamil Manila Congress MLA, who died at Cumbum in Theni district, Tamil Nadu, on Friday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Former MLA O. R. Ramachandran passed away in Cumbum on Friday. A three-time MLA, he was elected to the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly in 1991, 1996 and 2001.

According to family members, he was born in 1947 in an agricultural family, he was closely associated with many farmers’ associations and had led several agitations for the benefit of the Cumbum valley ayacutdars. He had served as Muncipal chairman of Cumbum. He was a staunch supporter of late leader G.K. Moopanar and left the Indian National Congress and joined the Tamil Maanila Congress when the party was founded.

Published - October 04, 2024 06:54 pm IST

