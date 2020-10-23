Former MLA no more

Former Kovilpatti MLA L. Ayyalusamy, 92, of Communist Party of India, who was known for his simplicity and uprightness, passed away in the early hours of Friday after a prolonged illness.

He is survived by his sons – Kanagaraj, an ex-serviceman, and Lenin Kumar, Kovilpatti taluk secretary of Tamil Nadu Vivasaayigal Sangam, and a daughter Pushpavalli who lives in Chennayampatti.

Ayyalusamy, who was elected to the Tamil Nadu Assembly from Kovilpatti in 1996 by defeating K. S. Radhakrishnan of MDMK by a margin of 7,487 votes, had held various positions including president of Perumalpatti village panchayat, president of cooperative society, CPI’s Thoothukudi district secretary, president of Tamil Nadu Vivassayigal Sangam and member of CPI’s State committee.

Veteran CPI leader R. Nallakannu, state secretary of CPI, R. Mutharasan, Minister for Information Kadambur C. Raju, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Kovilpatti, Kalaikathiravan and leaders of various political parties paid their last respects to the departed leader.

The mortal remains of Ayyalusamy were taken in a procession and consigned to flames at his native village Perumalpatti near Kovilpatti.