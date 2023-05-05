ADVERTISEMENT

Former Minister complains of looting of soil from irrigation tank in Srivilliputtur

May 05, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - Srivilliputtur

The Hindu Bureau

Former Minister T.R. Inbatamilan on Friday complained that Periyakulam tank here was being destructed in the guise of desilting the top soil. Along with some of his supporters, the AIADMK leader blocked the vehicles carrying soil that were scooped out from the Periyakulam.

“Before I proceeded towards the tank, I had called officials in the Collectorate and Srivilliputtur Tahsildar and complained about the looting of the soil. I was there for at least one hour from noon. But, no official turned up there,” Mr. Inbatamilan said.

He complained that several earth movers were involved in deep mining of the waterbody which had several hundred acres of ayacut. Besides, scores of tipper lorries and trucks were involved in carrying the soil. One of the vehicle operators claimed that the authorities had given permission for removing the topsoil for farming activities, he said.

He wondered how could desilting work be taken up very deep. “It looks like looting of the natural resources. It would affect farming activities,” he said. An official from Water Resources Organisation said that the permission could have been given by the Department of Mines.

