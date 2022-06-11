Former Minister booked in assault case

Former Minister Kadambur C. Raju and eight others have been booked in an assault case following a scuffle at a temple near Kadambur on Wednesday.

Mr. Raju, who is the sitting MLA, his son Arunkumar and one Neelakandan have been booked for rioting, using abusive language, assaulting and for criminal intimidation, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police (Maniyachchi) R. Sankar.

The police said a scuffle broke out during the festival of Ariyanayagiamman Temple at K. Chidambarapuram over according temple honour to the MLA. The vice-president of Chidambarapuram panchayat objected to the ceremony, claiming that there was no need to accord the temple honour during the festival.

Following the scuffle, one A. Gurusamy sustained stab injuries, sources said. Gurusamy, who was admitted to Kovilpatti Government Hospital lodged a complaint against the MLA and eight others.

In a counter complaint lodged by Neelakandan, Gurusamy and six others have been booked on a similar charge, the police said.