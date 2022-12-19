Former Mayor Patturajan passes away in Madurai

December 19, 2022 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

M Patturajan, former Mayor of Madurai, passed away on Monday. Born in December 30, 1937, he studied in The American College, Madurai, and later pursued law at Madras Law College. While practising in Madurai district court, he joined the AIADMK in 1972 when the late M G Ramachandran floated the party. In 1982-84, he was the Mayor of Madurai. He was the power agent for MGR who contested the Assembly elections. He was the Special Representative for Tamil Nadu in New Delhi for two years. He leaves behind two sons and a daughter. The funeral would be conducted at St. George’s Church, YMCA Square, on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US