Former Mayor Patturajan passes away in Madurai

December 19, 2022 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

M Patturajan, former Mayor of Madurai, passed away on Monday. Born in December 30, 1937, he studied in The American College, Madurai, and later pursued law at Madras Law College. While practising in Madurai district court, he joined the AIADMK in 1972 when the late M G Ramachandran floated the party. In 1982-84, he was the Mayor of Madurai. He was the power agent for MGR who contested the Assembly elections. He was the Special Representative for Tamil Nadu in New Delhi for two years. He leaves behind two sons and a daughter. The funeral would be conducted at St. George’s Church, YMCA Square, on Wednesday.

