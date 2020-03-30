Former Madurai Mayor’s appeal to Stalin

Former Madurai Mayor and DMK functionary C. Ramachandran on Monday appealed to his party to reinstate former MP K.P. Ramalingam as its agriculture wing secretary.

In a press release issued here, he said the DMK cadre and functionaries were shocked to hear of Mr. Ramalingam’s removal from the post.

Mr. Ramalingam had recently brushed aside the need for the State government to convene an all-party meeting to discuss steps taken to fight COVID-19.

While Mr. Ramalingam’s remark went against party president M. K. Stalin’s demand for an all-party meeting on the issue, there was nothing wrong in airing a point or suggestion. After all, the DMK had millions of cadre, who believed that the party was functioning in a democratic manner under the leadership of Mr. Stalin. Considering his long-standing position in public life, the DMK president should reconsider the decision and reinstate Mr. Ramalingam in the larger interest of the party, Mr. Ramachandran said.

When the State government and officials were fighting COVID-19, the DMK should stand with the people in fighting the pandemic and not send a wrong message at this hour of crisis, he added.