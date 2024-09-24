Former Madras HC Judge K. Chandru slams Governor’s remark on ‘secularism’

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi’s comment that the term ‘secularism’ was an European concept and an interpolation in the Indian Constitution was against the oath taken by him while assuming office that he would protect and defend the Constitution, said former Madras High Court Judge K. Chandru.

Speaking about ‘Caste discrimination in educational institutions’ at an event organised by Justice Bhagwati Foundation and Justice Shivraj V. Patil Foundation at Justice V. Krishna Iyer Community Hall here on Tuesday, Mr. Chandru said, “If Mr. Ravi thinks that he is above the Constitution by uttering such statements, he could very well step down from the position and shout against it.”

Even when the BJP which selected him for the post promised to respect the Constitution, he questioned its integrity, he noted.

Referring to the recommendations of the one-man committee headed by him, he said though there was no assurance that the State government would implement all the recommendations for eliminating casteist practices in educational institutions, the report should be taken to all sections of people, especially students, to relieve them of the casteist mentality.

“Some of the practices... in educational institutions were even more harsh when projects like mid-day meal scheme were launched. A school administration in Tirunelveli opposed appointment of a Scheduled Caste woman as cook and when the Collector threatened to seal the school, it went to the court,” he said.

“When a school administration which was to profess equality went all the way to defend caste-based discrimination, I passed an order for the school administration to be taken over by a third person,” he added.

Mr. Chandru said recently Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi and Social Welfare Minister P. Geetha Jeevan had to dine with students at a school to educate parents, who opposed the appointment of an SC cook, about equality.

Slamming the Tamil film ‘Kavundampalayam,’ Mr. Chandru said such films without any social responsibility reiterated blatant casteist remarks like ‘Nadaga Kadhal’ (fake love) targeting men of a particular community.

Police these days were very keen on enforcing moral policing by separating couples united by love, he added.

“The USA which introduced amendments against discriminations based on caste and religion seemed to be enforcing it more efficiently than India which has more vigorous Act and laws like the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act,” he said.

If the rules enshrined in the Constitution were followed rigorously by the rulers most of the caste atrocities could be avoided, but the caste-ridden Indian society could hardly experience such governance, he said.

Later, Mr. Chandru delivered a lecture condemning the recent Waqf Amendment Bill and three new criminal laws.