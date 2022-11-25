Former judge writes to CM, Minister on plight of GH in Sivaganga district

November 25, 2022 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

Taking a dig at the “lackadaisical attitude” of Health Department officials, former High Court Judge A. Selvam has appealed to Chief Minster M.K. Stalin and Health Minister Ma. Subramanian to take immediate steps to post doctors and security personnel at Pulankurichi Government Hospital in Sivaganga district.

In a letter written to the Tamil Nadu Special Cell, Health Minister, Health Secretary and the Joint Director Health Services, he said the hospital, with one section for women and children and another for men, was built in the early 1940s by a philanthropist and subsequently taken over by the government. Till the 1970s, it functioned effectively.

Now, out of the sanctioned strength of three doctors, only one was working there. The absence of a woman doctor put the women and teenage girls in an embarrassing situation.

Moreover, the hospital did not have a doctor at night. The absence of security personnel emboldened some youth to use the premises for antisocial activities. For any emergencies at night, the people had to travel a long distance to reach a hospital, the former judge said.

When contacted, Joint Director of Health Services Ilango Maheswaran said out of the three doctors, one was available at the hospital during daytime. For any emergencies at night, the doctor was available on call, he said, adding another doctor posted at the hospital was on leave, and the third doctor was serving at another GH in the district on request.