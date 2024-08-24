Former journalist’s book on environment launched in Madurai

As a guide to emphasise the importance of environmental protection from the rapidly developing world, a book, penned by a veteran Tamil journalist V.N. Samy, titled ‘Sutrusoozhalai Utru Nokungal,’ was released at an event here on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 92-year-old former journalist did not fail to elucidate his experience on the field of environmentalism. As a known Tamil non-fictional writer, his previous book was about the role of journalists in the Indian freedom struggle.

M.K. Durgadevi, a Tamil professor, who gave an introduction about the book, noted down several interesting facts from the book like the increasing number of deaths every year owing to air pollution.

ADVERTISEMENT

T. Ramakrishnan, a senior journalist, who introduced the book, said, as a journalist, the writer’s perspective on the book had been a completely different one.

“If it had been an expert or scientist, the book would have been factual and filled with technical details, but this book presents the readers some interesting references of environment in Tamil literature,” he added.

T.S. Chandrasekar, publisher of the book, said the book was a need of the hour. “At a time when we witness some of the disastrous events like Wayanad landslide, this book will help in understanding the importance of environmental protection,” he added.

Archaeologist K. Amarnath Ramakrishna, Tamil scholar Solomon Pappaiah and TV personality Raja and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.