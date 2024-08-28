Former IGP Ponn Manickavel seeks anticipatory bail

Former Inspector General of Police, Head of Idol Wing CID, A.G. Ponn Manickavel has moved the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking anticipatory bail.

Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy who heard the arguments on Wednesday will continue to hear the case on August 29. Earlier, this month, Mr. Ponn Manickavel was questioned by the CBI in connection with an idol theft case.

Earlier, the Madras High Court had ordered a CBI probe while hearing the petition filed by former Deputy Superintendent of Police I. Kader Batcha who alleged that Mr. Ponn Manickavel had falsely implicated him in an idol theft case.

The court had directed the CBI to probe into the allegations against Mr. Ponn Manickavel. Pursuant to the court order, the CBI has filed a fresh First Information Report citing Mr. Pon Manickavel as an accused based on the representations from Mr. Kader Batcha.

In his petition seeking anticipatory bail, Mr. Ponn Manickavel said that the CBI officers had come to his residence on August 10 and seized properties. The conduct of the CBI was illegal. It was done deliberately to tarnish his image, he said, adding that it amounted to interference with the court-monitored investigation. He said that he was innocent and would abide by the conditions imposed by the court.