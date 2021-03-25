Former ICAR scientist challenges check dam project in Kanniyakumari

A former scientist of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research moved the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday challenging a government order issued to construct a check dam across the Pazhayar, the lifeline of Kanniyakumari district.

In his petition, R.S. Lal Mohan of Nagercoil in Kanniyakumari district said the project was hastily undertaken without conducting any environment impact assessment study or public hearing involving the stakeholders at Thamaraikulam village.

The proposed site of the check dam in the vicinity of Manakudi estuary was a wetland, which was classified as a biologically active and sensitive area with diverse flora and fauna.

The check dam would have a disastrous effect on the ecosystem and endanger the biodiversity. Also, it would negatively impact the livelihood of hundreds of families in the area and could lead to flooding of the agricultural fields and coconut grooves.

The project would also impact salt pans and intertidal mudflats. The claim of the authorities that the proposed check dam would prevent sea water incursion was not based on scientific study, data or analysis, he said.

The petitioner sought a stay on the government order and to restrain authorities concerned from going ahead with the project.

A Division Bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and S. Ananthi ordered notice to Centre and State and sought response in the case.