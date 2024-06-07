ADVERTISEMENT

Former forest official convicted in graft case surrenders in court

Published - June 07, 2024 09:17 pm IST - Virudhunagar

Supreme Court had upheld his conviction pronounced by Madras High Court on Friday

The Hindu Bureau

A former Forest Ranger, Subramanian, surrendered before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Srivilliputtur after his conviction by the Madras High Court in a 2010 bribery case was upheld by the Supreme Court on Friday.

According to a statement from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption unit of Virudhunagar district, Subramanian demanded a bribe of ₹4,000 from one Radhakrishnan of Padikasuvaithanpatti for giving permission to cut down nine teak trees grown on his land.

Based on his complaint, the DVAC sleuths laid a trap and arrested Subramanian in March 2010. Subsequently in 2017, the Chief Judicial Magistrate sentenced him to undergo three years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹40,000 on him.

Subramanian went on appeal to the Madras High Court, which reduced the jail term to one year and upheld the fine amount in 2023.

Subsequently, Subramanian appealed in the Supreme Court. After the apex court upheld the High Court judgement, Subramanian, who is now 72 years old, surrendered before CJM M. Breetha.

He was lodged in Madurai Central Prison.

