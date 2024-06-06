Former executive officer of temple booked for missing of jewellery in Sivaganga district

Karaikudi South Police have registered a case against a former executive officer of Thoppudaya Nayaki Amman Temple on Thursday.

Following a complaint from executive officer Mahendra Boopathi, Superintendent of Police Praveen Umesh Dongre directed the police to register a case.

A petitioner, Pandithurai of Velangudi, near here, approached the Madras High Court Bench in Madurai recently. In his petition, he stated that several pieces of gold jewellery, silver articles and precious diamonds, all worth over ₹1crore, belonging to the temple were missing since 2015. The administrators did not take any tangible action to trace them.

Following the court’s directive, the present EO submitted a petition to the SP, who ordered an investigation.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that in 2015, Arjunan of Thanthai Periyar Nagar here served as the executive officer and, hence, a case was registered. Further investigation is on.