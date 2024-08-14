Former EO of Srivilliputtur temple held for circulating fake complaint against HR&CE Joint Commissioner

Jawahar, a former Executive Officer of Vaithiyanathaswamy Temple in Srivilliputtur, has been arrested by Madurai City Police on the charge of circulating in social media a fake petition alleging sexual abuse by Chelladurai, Joint Commissioner (Madurai Region), Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department.

The police said Mr. Chelladurai had not permitted Jawahar to retire following receipt of several complaints against him. Jawahar was placed under suspension on the last day of his service on July 31, pending disciplinary action.

Nurturing vengeance against the JC, Jawahar circulated a fake sexual abuse complaint against Mr. Chelladurai through WhatsApp on July 31. He also prepared a fake complaint using the names and forging the signatures of 21 women employees of the department and circulated it in the social media.

Based on Mr. Chelladurai’s complaint, S.S. Colony Police registered a case against Jawahar and picked him up for an inquiry. During interrogation, Jawahar reportedly admitted to having prepared the fake complaint, sent it to higher officials and circulated it in the social media.

The police said he had been arrested for forgery, causing mental agony to the women employees and to the Joint Commissioner.