Former DMK MLA files nomination against party’s official candidate

Minutes before the filing of nomination came to a close on Friday, former Tirunelveli MLA N. Maalai Raja of DMK filed his nomination for ward 3 of Tirunelveli Corporation even though the party had already named P. Subramanian, former chairman of Thatchanallur Zone of the urban civic body, as its official candidate for this ward.

“I am a staunch loyalist of the DMK and will abide by the rules of the party… I can say anything about my candidature only on February 7 (date of withdrawal of nomination),” Mr. Maalai Raja told the waiting reporters before hurriedly leaving the Thatchanallur Zone Office at Tirunelveli Corporation where he filed the nomination.

Sources close to Mr. Maalai Raja said he filed his nomination after he received a phone call from the party headquarters at 2 p.m. in his favour.

However, DMK’s Tirunelveli central district secretary and Palayamkottai MLA M. Abdul Wahab said he did not receive any communication from the party high command on nominating Mr. Maalai Raja as the party’s official candidate for ward 3 of Tirunelveli Corporation.

Mr. Subramanian, elder brother of former deputy mayor P. Jeganathan alias Ganesan of AIADMK, has been elected to the Corporation council for the past three terms and has served as the chairman of Thatchanallur zone.