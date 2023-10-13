ADVERTISEMENT

Former DGP launches new amenities in school

October 13, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Former Director-General of Police C. Sylendra Babu at Schwartz Higher Secondary School in Ramanathapuram on Friday. | Photo Credit: MA14_EX_DGP

Former Director-General of Police C. Sylendra Babu launched new amenities for students at Schwartz Higher Secondary School in Ramanathapuram.

Inaugurating digital boards and other amenities sponsored by Xforia Foundation on the occasion of 92nd birth anniversary of APJ Abdul Kalam here on Friday, Mr. Babu said that the life and journey of the former president from Rameswaram to Rashtrapati Bhavan should be an inspiration to students to succeed in life.

Collector B. Vishnu Chandran gave away spectacles to students who were screened at an eye camp organised by Aravind Eye Hospital.

Superintendent of Police P. Thangadurai, Ramanathapuram Bishop Jeyasingh Prince Prabhakaran and others spoke.

Xforia Global Chairman Sasi Naga said the Foundation had identified schools in the State from where great leaders, scientists and scholars emerged so that these institutions could be upgraded as Smart Schools equipped with digital boards with high-speed Internet and other modern amenities.

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan, who is a native of Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram district, addressed the students through virtual mode from Chennai. He urged them to focus on education and succeed in life like Kalam and not to be discouraged by poverty or inadequate facilities.

CONNECT WITH US