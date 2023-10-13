Former DGP launches new amenities in school

October 13, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

Former Director-General of Police C. Sylendra Babu launched new amenities for students at Schwartz Higher Secondary School in Ramanathapuram.

Inaugurating digital boards and other amenities sponsored by Xforia Foundation on the occasion of 92nd birth anniversary of APJ Abdul Kalam here on Friday, Mr. Babu said that the life and journey of the former president from Rameswaram to Rashtrapati Bhavan should be an inspiration to students to succeed in life.

Collector B. Vishnu Chandran gave away spectacles to students who were screened at an eye camp organised by Aravind Eye Hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

Superintendent of Police P. Thangadurai, Ramanathapuram Bishop Jeyasingh Prince Prabhakaran and others spoke.

Xforia Global Chairman Sasi Naga said the Foundation had identified schools in the State from where great leaders, scientists and scholars emerged so that these institutions could be upgraded as Smart Schools equipped with digital boards with high-speed Internet and other modern amenities.

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan, who is a native of Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram district, addressed the students through virtual mode from Chennai. He urged them to focus on education and succeed in life like Kalam and not to be discouraged by poverty or inadequate facilities.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.