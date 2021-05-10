Former Dean dies

TIRUNELVELI

Ganapathy Sakthinathan, 44, formerly Dean, Anna University, Tirunelveli Regional Office, and Associate Professor, Department of Automobile Engineering, Anna University, Chennai, who enlivened major irrigation tanks in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Thoothukudi districts through his work, succumbed to COVID-19 on Monday afternoon. He is survived by his wife, son and daughter.

After being under treatment in two private hospitals in Palayamkottai for over a week, Sakthinathan was shifted to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TVMCH) on Monday morning and died around 2.45 p.m. His body was cremated in Sindhupoondurai gasifier in the night.

The contribution of Sakthinathan, known as ‘Farmers’ Friend’, is laudable. During his tenure as Dean, Anna University’s Tirunelveli Regional Office, and even after being shifted to his parent department after the end of his tenure, Sakthinathan and his team revived the supply channels from the Tamirabharani and the Chittar to ensure flow of water into more than 10 major irrigation tanks in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Thoothukudi districts.

After scientifically mapping the irrigation tanks and the supply channels, the Anna University team, led by Sakthinathan, started desilting operation with the contribution of local farmers, all beneficiaries. Whenever encroachers blocked the flow of water, he would seek the help of the Collector concerned to get things done.

“The work Sakthinathan did beyond Veerakeralampudhur in Tenkasi district to ensure the flow of water to Manur Periyakulam and Pallamadaikkulam by blasting rocks and removing encroachments with the participation of the revenue officials would be remembered forever. After his work, the farming operations in this region got revived to a greater extent as the farmers could enjoy two crops for three successive years since 2017,” says ‘Minnal’ Mohamed Ali of the MDMK from Manur.

After reviving the supply channels taking water from the Tamirabharani to a few irrigation tanks around Srivaikundam and Thozhappanpannai, Sakthinathan revived the entire Chittar river from Courtallam with the help of then Tirunelveli Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish and contributors.

“The work done by him in the Chittar ensured early flow of water into irrigation tanks beyond Paavoorchathram areas. Similarly, the desilting operation done beyond Veeravanallur took the water so early even beyond Pirancherry. The work he had initiated at Hanumanadhi from Panagudi to Idinthakarai too led to the eviction of encroachments on the river by a few powerful people,” recalls Nallaperumal of ‘Nam Tamirabharani Iyakkam’.