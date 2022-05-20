Former Corporation zonal chairman surrenders in court

Gurusamy had been absconding after jumping bail in 2017 murder case

Former Corporation zonal Chairman V.K. Gurusamy of the DMK surrendered before a magistrate court here on Friday in connection with a 2017 murder case.

Gurusamy and his son V.K.G. Mani were among those who were arrested in connection with the murder of one S. Rajangam, a videographer, who had eloped with Gurusamy’s daughter.

According to police sources, Rajangam went missing in August 2016 when he had left home claiming that he was going to Puducherry for a video shoot. However, after searching for him at various places, his father Sampath of Ceylon Colony in Moondrumavadi lodged a man missing complaint with Tallakulam police in February 2017.

Even as the police were clueless about the missing man, Mani and his associate Palani Murugan surrendered before Anna Nagar police in connection with kidnap and murder of Thoppili Muniyasamy, son of another zonal chairman, Rajapandi ofthe AIADMK, in June 2017.

During their confession about the murder of Muniyasamy, they had reportedly revealed about the murder of Rajangam.

During interrogation by Tallakulam police, they had confessed to kidnapping Rajangam from a hideout in Karur. After bringing Rajangam to Madurai, they separated him from Gurusamy’s daughter. Later, they took him to Ariyamangalam in Ramanathapuram district and hacked him to death and burnt his body.

Gurusamy and Mani were arrested in this case and later they got bail.

Though the court had ordered them to sign register at Tallakulam police station, they never turned up to comply with the bail condition. Since, then Gurusamy had been absconding.

Meanwhile, the police got his bail cancelled and Gurusamy challenged it in the High Court. His plea was dismissed by the High Court. He moved the Supreme Court and last week the apex court also dismissed his petition.

Meanwhile, the case has been transferred to Karur, where the kidnap had taken place.