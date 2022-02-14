Former Chief Secretary appears before Commission

Special Correspondent February 14, 2022 20:14 IST

Former Chief Secretary Girija Vaidhyanathan on Monday appeared before the Justice Aruna Jegadeesan Commission probing police firing in the anti-Sterlite protest that led to the killing of 13 persons in May 2018.

As the commission commenced its 36 th sitting here on Monday, Ms. Girija appeared before the commission to record her statement relating to the protest, the violence broke out during the agitation and consequent police firing as she was the Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu Government when the police firing took place.

After Ms. Girija recorded her statement up to 2.45 p.m., former ADGP (Law and Order) Vijayakumar appeared before the commission and recorded his statement up to 7 p.m.

During the ongoing 36 th sitting, which will last up to February 18, the commission is expected to grill seven persons including then DGP of Tamil Nadu T.K. Rajendran, who is likely to appear on February 15. Former Home Secretary Niranjan Mardi, former Public Department Secretary Senthil Kumar and Deputy Superintendent of Police of CBI Ravi are expected to appear before the commission during its current sitting, which may be the last sitting before the commission’s report is submitted to the Tamil Nadu Government.

So far, the commission has recorded the statements of 1,042 persons including then Collectors of Thoothukudi, former Inspector General of Police of South Zone, former Inspector General of Police (Intelligence) and marked 1,516 documents as evidences.