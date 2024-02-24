Former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s birth anniversary celebrated in Madurai

Party functionaries and public garlanded the statue of former Chief Minister and AIADMK leader Jayalalithaa located at K. K.Nagar here on Saturday on the occasion of the late leader’s 76th birth anniversary.
As arrangements like songs, sweets distributions, lightings among others were made at the venue, hundreds of people visited the place from morning till evening. Local leaders garlanded the statue of Jayalalithaa.
Police personnel were deployed at the place for security.
