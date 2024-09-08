GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Former BSF personnel shoots himself in Madurai

Published - September 08, 2024 07:40 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A retired Border Security Force personnel, M. Sivarama Krishnan, 40, had killed himself by shooting with a pistol at his residence near Tirupparankundram on Saturday evening.

Police said the deceased had got voluntary retirement from BSF only in March. He was admitted to a de-addiction centre and had returned home on August 14 and resumed his drinking habit the day. On Saturday afternoon, he had demanded money from his wife to buy liquor. When she refused, he had got it from his friend and returned home drunk in the evening.

He later locked himself in the bedroom and shot himself on his head and died on the spot at around 5 p.m.

Based on the complaint from his wife, Prabhavathi, 34, Avaniapuram police have registered a case of suicide.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044 24640050 and Speak2Us mental health helpline at 93754 93754.

