Former boyfriend blackmails woman bank cashier with morphed photographs

Updated - July 05, 2024 07:38 pm IST

Published - July 05, 2024 07:37 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A woman cashier at a bank in the city has complained that her former boyfriend had threatened to upload her morphed photographs in the social media, if she did not give him ₹5 lakh.

Teppakulam police have booked a case against Dhandapani of Tiruvallur district on charges of cheating, assault and harassment of the woman.

The woman said that she had befriended Dhandapani through social media while she was a student at a college in Kumbakonam. They fell in love and had taken several photographs.

Meanwhile, her parents were against her love affair and after they scolded her, the woman had left him.

She got married to another man and also got a job in the bank. Dhandapani, who traced the woman in Madurai, started to threaten her with posting the photographs in the social media.

After having taken ₹3 lakh from her, he continued to harass her demanding more money.

On June 15, he had waylaid the woman and demanded ₹5 lakh and slapped her. He later forced her to part with her four sovereign gold chain.

Based on her complaint, Teppakulam police have registered a case against Dhandapani.

