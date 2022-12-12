Former AIADMK MP, Radhakrishnan, no more

December 12, 2022 12:10 am | Updated 12:10 am IST - Sivakasi

He represented Virudhunagar Lok Sabha seat from 2014

The Hindu Bureau

T. Radhakrishnan.

Former AIADMK MP T. Radhakrishnan, who represented the Virudhunagar Lok Sabha constituency, passed away in Sivakasi on Sunday. He was 67. “He suffered heart attack at his residence in Vadapatti and was rushed to a private hospital in Sivakasi, where he was declared brought dead,” said party Virudhunagar West district secretary and former State Minister, K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji. Mr. Radhakrishnan, a three-time chairman of Sivakasi Panchayat Union, was elected to the Parliament in 2014. An agriculturist, Mr. Radhakrishnan was former AIADMK Virudhunagar district secretary and was currently holding the post of AIADMK (Edappadi K. Palaniswami faction) Virudhunagar West district deputy secretary.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / politics

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US