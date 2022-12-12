  1. EPaper
Former AIADMK MP, Radhakrishnan, no more

He represented Virudhunagar Lok Sabha seat from 2014

December 12, 2022 12:10 am | Updated 12:10 am IST - Sivakasi

The Hindu Bureau
T. Radhakrishnan.

Former AIADMK MP T. Radhakrishnan, who represented the Virudhunagar Lok Sabha constituency, passed away in Sivakasi on Sunday. He was 67. “He suffered heart attack at his residence in Vadapatti and was rushed to a private hospital in Sivakasi, where he was declared brought dead,” said party Virudhunagar West district secretary and former State Minister, K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji. Mr. Radhakrishnan, a three-time chairman of Sivakasi Panchayat Union, was elected to the Parliament in 2014. An agriculturist, Mr. Radhakrishnan was former AIADMK Virudhunagar district secretary and was currently holding the post of AIADMK (Edappadi K. Palaniswami faction) Virudhunagar West district deputy secretary.

