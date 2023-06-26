ADVERTISEMENT

Former AIADMK MLA, five others arrested following clash at temple festival in Madurai

June 26, 2023 02:07 pm | Updated 02:10 pm IST - Madurai

The clash took place between the supporters of the former AIADMK MLA and the supporters of a DMK functionary on June 22; this was followed by the burning of the former MLA’s vehicle on June 24; police have arrested members of both factions

The Hindu Bureau

An SUV of former AIADMK MLA P. Ponnambalam, was set on fire, in Karuvanur, on the night of Saturday, June 24 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Madurai District Police have arrested former AIADMK MLA, P. Ponnambalam, and five others in connection with a group clash over a temple festival in Karuvanur, which falls under the M. Chatrapatti police station limits.

Ponnambamalam, who had won from the Samayanallur Assembly constituency in 2001, along with his sons, Tiruchitrambalam and Thillaiambalam, was booked for using abusive language, for assault and for criminal intimidation.

The cases were filed on June 22, after a group clash over Ponnambalam’s son-in-law, Palanikumar not getting the first honours at the Parai Karuppu Ayyanar Temple festival, as another individual, Tirupathi, a supporter of a DMK functionary, Velmurugan, was being accorded this honour at the temple.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Consequent to the clash, an armed mob set an SUV on fire and ransacked household articles at the house of Ponnambalam on the night of Saturday, June 24. Following a complaint from Ponnambalam’s daughter-in-law, Vasantha Kokila, the M. Chatrapatti police had booked 15 persons, including Velmurugan, on charges of rioting, setting the vehicle on fire, for using abusive language and for criminal intimidation. Besides, Velmurugan, two of his relatives, Senthamilan and Rajamohan, were also arrested.

Police picketing in Karunavanur village continued as a precautionary measure.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US