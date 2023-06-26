HamberMenu
Former AIADMK MLA, five others arrested following clash at temple festival in Madurai

The clash took place between the former AIADMK MLA and the supporter of a DMK functionary on June 22; this was followed by the burning of the former MLA’s vehicle on June 24; police have arrested members of both factions

June 26, 2023 02:07 pm | Updated 02:07 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau
An SUV of former AIADMK MLA P. Ponnambalam, was set on fire, in Karuvanur, on the night of Saturday, June 24

An SUV of former AIADMK MLA P. Ponnambalam, was set on fire, in Karuvanur, on the night of Saturday, June 24 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Madurai District Police have arrested former AIADMK MLA, P. Ponnambalam, and five others in connection with a group clash over a temple festival in Karuvanur, which falls under the M. Chatrapatti police station limits.

Ponnambamalam, who had won from the Samayanallur Assembly constituency in 2001, along with his sons, Tiruchitrambalam and Thillaiambalam, was booked for using abusive language, for assault and for criminal intimidation.

The cases were filed on June 22, after a group clash over Ponnambalam’s son-in-law, Palanikumar not getting the first honours at the Parai Karuppu Ayyanar Temple festival, as another individual, Tirupathi, a supporter of a DMK functionary, Velmurugan, was being accorded this honour at the temple.

Consequent to the clash, an armed mob set an SUV on fire and ransacked household articles at the house of Ponnambalam on the night of Saturday, June 24. Following a complaint from Ponnambalam’s daughter-in-law, Vasantha Kokila, the M. Chatrapatti police had booked 15 persons, including Velmurugan, on charges of rioting, setting the vehicle on fire, for using abusive language and for criminal intimidation. Besides, Velmurugan, two of his relatives, Senthamilan and Rajamohan, were also arrested.

Police picketing in Karunavanur village continued as a precautionary measure.

