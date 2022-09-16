Former AIADMK Ministers lead protests in Dindigul against hike in electricity tariff

AIADMK cadre staged protests against hike in electricity tariff in Dindigul on Friday. The protests were led by former AIADMK Ministers Dindigul C. Srinivasan and Natham R. Viswanathan.

Mr Srinivasan led the protest at Kallaraimedu on Tiruchi Road in Dindigul where protestors raised slogans to withdraw the hike.

Speaking at the protest, he stated that the Edappadi K. Palaniswami-led State government did not hike the electricity tariff for eight years. “But the hike implemented now has burdened the people, especially women,” he charged.

He alleged that the justification made by the Electricity Minister V. Senthilbalaji that the hike is due to the constant pressure from the Union government was false.

Further, he alleged that Chief Minister M. K. Stalin was deceiving people by implementing a breakfast scheme claiming it to be novel. But in fact, it was already introduced by former Chief Ministers M. G. Ramachandran, Jayalalithaa and Edappadi K. Palaniswami,” he said.

Mr Viswanathan charged that the hike in power tariff would affect industries and business.

Addressing press persons after staging protests in front of the Electricity Board Office at Ponnagaram on Natham Road near Dindigul, he said that he did not wish to waste his time by speaking about V.K. Sasikala, the former AIADMK interim general secretary since “her era is over.” “There is no need to remind me of her repeatedly. Even the public has no time to think about her,” he said.

Similar protests were held by AIADMK cadres at Theni as well.