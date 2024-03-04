Former AIADMK Ministers flay DMK government and State police for failure to curb drug smuggling

March 04, 2024 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST

Former AIADMK State Ministers strongly criticised the DMK government and Tamil Nadu police for their failure to address the presence of an international drug mafia operating within the State.

They were addressing at a demonstration organised by the AIADMK to protest against the government’s inaction on drug smuggling and highlighted the detrimental impact on the younger generation due to proliferation of drugs such as ganja and the presence of Tasmac shops.

Sellur K. Raju, the party’s Madurai urban district secretary, charged that Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, his son Udhayanidhi Stalin and Director General of Police Shankar Jiwal, were seen close with the mastermind behind the drug smuggling operations, Jaffer Sadiq. He questioned the effectiveness of the police, pointing out that the US government had to intervene to uncover the extent of the drug trafficking network operating from Tamil Nadu.

Mr. Raju lamented the decline of the Tamil Nadu police department, once reputed for its efficiency, under the DMK government. He highlighted the alarming escalation from traditional substances like liquor and ganja in the past to more dangerous narcotics like methamphetamine, even in cities like Madurai.

The AIADMK leaders criticised the Opposition parties, particularly the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Congress, and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, for their silence on the issue, attributing it to their alliances with the ruling DMK. Highlighting the arrest of a former Minister and the potential legal troubles faced by current Ministers, Mr. Raju said that the sword of Damocles was hanging over the DMK government.

Deputy Leader of the Opposition, R. B. Udhayakumar, complained that Chief Minister M. K. Stalin had disregarded early warnings regarding the surge in drug availability in the State when it was raised by Leader of the Opposition, Edappadi K. Palaniswami in the State Assembly, which has now led to disgrace for the State on the international stage.

The protest meeting was attended by MLAs V. V. Rajan Chellappa, and Periyapullan, and other leaders like M. S. Pandian and Raj.

