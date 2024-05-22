Former AIADMK Minister deletes social media post on Rahul Gandhi

A day after sharing a video clip of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and appreciating the “young leader” on social media, former AIADMK Minister Sellur K. Raju deleted it on Wednesday.

Mr. Raju had earlier clarified that his comment was only meant to highlight the ‘simplicity’ of the Congress MP in mingling with the public in a crowded restaurant. Though he said that there was no political significance to his X post, he deleted it within 24 hours.

“The MLA was upset by the trolling he received on social media and the way the mainstream media made a mountain out of a molehill,” an AIADMK functionary close to him said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.