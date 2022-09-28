Former AIADMK Minister brushes off scam allegations by CPI(M)

Former AIADMK Minister ‘Dindigul’ C. Srinivasan on Wednesday released a statement in response to media reports noting that CPI(M) cadre had petitioned the Collector to take action against him in an alleged ₹50-lakh scam, at the weekly grievance day meeting.

In his rejoinder statement, he claimed that the CPI(M) had not taken proper measures to verify the facts in their petition.

Officials of the Forest Department had informed the former Minister that out of 5,000 saplings proposed to be planted in the project, 1,250 of them were planted on the hill and on the foothills on a ‘research basis,’ read the statement.

Further, the saplings were destroyed in the cyclone Gaja that struck Dindigul in 2018 and during the fire that broke out on the hill in 2019, he said.

The saplings that survived the catastrophes are being maintained, he said, adding the Forest Department can be approached to know the exact number of saplings.

Further, officials of the Archaeological Department, under whose control the Rock Fort is, had denied permissions sought by the Forest Department to replant saplings. Hence, the fund received under the project was returned to the government, read the statement.