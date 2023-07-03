Former AIADMK functionary held in job-racket case in Virudhunagar

July 03, 2023 12:08 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - Virudhunagar

Former AIADMK functionary K. Nallathambi, who had accused his elder brother, K. Ravichandran and his wife Valli, former Vice-Chancellor of Kodaikanal Mother Teresa Women’s University, of cheating job-seekers after taking money, has been arrested by Virudhunagar District Crime Branch (DCB) police.

Nallathambi, who is younger brother of former Tamil Nadu Asssembly Speaker K. Kalimuthu, has been arrested for cheating and criminal breach of trust.

According to police sources, Nallathambi, who has already been arrested in a different job-racket case in January 2023, had lodged a complaint with Virudhunagar Superintendent of Police that he had introduced a few people to his brother Ravichandran, who is the AIADMK Virudhunagar District East District secretary and Valli.

He claimed that between November 2017 and August 2018, he had collected money from few people and handed it over to the couple who had promised to get them jobs in the university. However, since the jobs were not offered as promised, they sought the money back. Nallathambi claimed that his brother returned only a meagre amount to him and rest was not given even as the job-seekers kept pestering him.

Subsequently, the DCB had registered a case on August 8, 2022. “During the investigation of the case, it was found that only Nallathambi had taken the money and cheated the job-seekers,” a police officer said. Based on the enquiry, Nallathambi was arrested.

He had earlier made a similar charge against former AIADMK Minister K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji, of having taken money through him for getting jobs in different departments.

Nallathambi has been removed from AIADMK.