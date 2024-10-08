ADVERTISEMENT

Former AIADMK functionary held in cheating case

Published - October 08, 2024 08:01 pm IST - VIRUDHUNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

K. Vijayanallathambi, younger brother of former Assembly Speaker K. Kalimuthu, was on Monday arrested by Virudhunagar District Crime Branch (DCB) Police in connection with a 2021 cheating case. He was sent to judicial custody.

Vijayanallathambi was arrested for cheating, criminal breach of trust and criminal conspiracy after the Supreme Court dismissed his review petition seeking bail in the case, said DCB Deputy Superintendent of Police M. Uthayasooriyan.

Former State Minister and AIADMK district secretary K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji was already arrested in this case on the charge of cheating one S. Ravindran of Sattur of ₹30 lakh.

Mr. Ravindran had complained that Vijayanallathambi, who was then the AIADMK union secretary, had promised to get the job of District Manager in Aavin through Rajenthra Bhalaji, who was then the Dairy Development Minister.

Stating that Mr. Ravindran had given ₹30 lakh in instalments to Vijayanallathambi, Rajenthra Bhalaji and one Mariappan, the DCB had registered the case.

Seven accused in the case had either been arrested or had got bail. Only Vijayanallathambi had not been arrested till Monday, the DSP said.

