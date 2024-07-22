ADVERTISEMENT

Former ADSP wins 3 medals in shooting competition

Published - July 22, 2024 09:25 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Former Additional Superintendent of Police N.K. Stanley Jones has won two gold medals and a bronze medal in the 49th Tamil Nadu State Shooting Championship held in Coimbatore in various categories.

 Mr. Stanley Jones, who entered Tamil Nadu Police in 1987 as Sub-Inspector, bagged gold medals in 50 meter rifle prone / senior master category and open sight 50 meter 3 position / senior master category and bronze medal in open sight 10 meter rifle / senior master category.

Air Commodore Vikas Wahi, Commandant, Air Force Administrative College, Coimbatore, presented the medals in the presence of Commissioner of Police, Coimbatore City, V. Balakrishnan, who is also the president of Coimbatore Rifle Association.

Mr. Stanley Jones, who won president’s medial for his service for meticulously handling the anti-Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project agitations and controlling the agitations, represented Kanniyakumari Rifle Club, which is affiliated to National Rifle Association of India. He is now working with Yokohama tire manufacturing unit here as its Chief Security Officer.

