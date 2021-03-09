Formation of panel sought to probe irregularities in appointments

09 March 2021 19:07 IST

‘Allocation for higher education must be increased’

MADURAI

For the past 10 years, vacancies for the posts of professors and Vice-Chancellors across universities had been filled through bribery and corruption. Hence, political parties contesting in the upcoming Assembly elections must strive to form a high-level enquiry committee to probe into irregularities in the appointments at universities and colleges, said R. Murali, State coordinator of Save Higher Education Movement – Tamil Nadu.

He was addressing mediapersons here on Tuesday to discuss various changes required in higher education which needed to be included in the manifestos of political parties. District conveners of the movement A. Srinivasan, S. Krishnaswamy and P. Rajamanickam were present.

They said allocation for higher education must be increased. At many of the universities, there was a delay in disbursement of financial grants to students. Many government-aided colleges charged more than the stipulated fees from students. This must be stopped, they stressed.

Mr. Murali said at Annamalai University professors are appointed in excess compared to the available vacancies. This is done through corruption.

"The excess number of professors is appointed at various educational institutions across the State. This has reduced the opportunities for other newcomers. Severe action must be taken against those who were involved in corruption at Annamalai University," he added.

The vacant Assistant Professor posts across universities must be filled in a transparent manner.

At many universities, the professors are struggling as they are unable to receive the retirement benefits. Hence, the State government must allocate sufficient funds to the universities.

It must be ensured that democratic elections are held at universities so that elected representatives choose the members of the Senate and Syndicate of the universities.

It is being planned to merge The Central Institute of Classical Tamil, functioning in Chennai, with Bharathiya Basha Viswavidyalaya, Mysore. Steps must be taken to stop this plan, said the members of Save Higher Education Movement.

National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test must not be opted for admitting Tamil Nadu students into medical and dental colleges.

The temporary guest lecturers who are recruited across universities are paid meager salaries. They must be paid ₹ 50,000 as recommended by the universities.

A separate tribunal must be formed to address the grievances of students and teachers, said Mr. Murali.